Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.20 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.85% from the stock’s current price.
SPXCF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22.
About Singapore Exchange
Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.