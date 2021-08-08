Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.20 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.85% from the stock’s current price.

SPXCF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.