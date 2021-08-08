Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,573 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 834.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

Shares of SPG opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 46.59%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

