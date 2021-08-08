Sierra Metals (SMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.16 million.

Sierra Metals stock opened at C$3.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$634.10 million and a PE ratio of 18.39. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.84 and a 52-week high of C$4.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

