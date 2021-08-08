Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

