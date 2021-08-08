SHPING Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 102.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $44,170.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SHPING has traded 140.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.41 or 0.00825600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00100137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00039968 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,559,955 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

