Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for IXICO (LON:IXI)

IXICO (LON:IXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:IXI opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.87. IXICO has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of £34.67 million and a P/E ratio of 26.67.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

