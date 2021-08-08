Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for IXICO (LON:IXI)

IXICO (LON:IXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON:IXI opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.87. IXICO has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of £34.67 million and a P/E ratio of 26.67.
IXICO Company Profile
