Shore Capital Lowers Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) to Hold

Shore Capital cut shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KWS. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 2,808 ($36.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,608.80. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.