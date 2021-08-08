Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SHLS opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.43. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04.
In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
About Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.
Read More: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.