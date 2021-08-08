Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SHLS opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.43. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

