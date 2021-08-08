Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $89.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.83. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $104.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 673,044 shares of company stock worth $57,856,574 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

