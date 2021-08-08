Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:FOUR traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $89.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.83. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $104.11.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.