Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,579. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $104.11.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 673,044 shares of company stock worth $57,856,574. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

