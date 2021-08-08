Shift Technologies (SFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Shift Technologies to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Shift Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. On average, analysts expect Shift Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.36. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

In other news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.