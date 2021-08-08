SHIELD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 23% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $138,193.34 and $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,907.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.23 or 0.06970441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.76 or 0.01284341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00345085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00135697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.12 or 0.00605966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00342451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.38 or 0.00290339 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

