Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $373,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,196,151.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shelby J. Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $366,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $371,850.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $373,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $371,150.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $369,850.00.

NYSE:NNI opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.13. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,469,000 after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,807,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $24,232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nelnet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

