Shard (SHARD) Price Hits $0.43

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 222.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Shard has traded up 398.8% against the US dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $15.53 million and $14,823.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

