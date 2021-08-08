Sether Market Cap Tops $634,595.35 (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Sether has a market capitalization of $634,595.35 and $901.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sether coin can currently be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sether has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00055315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.52 or 0.00866847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00100282 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00040799 BTC.

Sether Profile

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

