Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $11.84. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 3,427 shares.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.99% and a negative net margin of 45.34%.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.