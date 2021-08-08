Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.99% and a negative net margin of 45.34%.

SVC opened at $11.92 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

