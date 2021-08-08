Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MCRB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

MCRB stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $640.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 78.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

