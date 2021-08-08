Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLOK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.48. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $62.94.

