Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $338.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

