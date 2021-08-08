Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 774 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $177.45 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $180.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.