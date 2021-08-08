Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 328 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.