Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $283,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.30. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.35.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

