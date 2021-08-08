Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $647.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.46. The company has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

