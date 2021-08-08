Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $130.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

