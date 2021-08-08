Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 34 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,756.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,509.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,665.20 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,886.58.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

