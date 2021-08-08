Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 328 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Square by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 778,704 shares of company stock worth $174,621,969 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ opened at $275.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 241.32, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.97.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

