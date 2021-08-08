Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 148 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

