Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.43.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.33. The stock had a trading volume of 711,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,423. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

