SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of SEGRO to a hold rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.