Securitas’ (SCTBF) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCTBF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Securitas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Securitas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Securitas has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.