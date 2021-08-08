SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. 2,821,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

