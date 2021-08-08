Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.34. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVAC. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $594.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

