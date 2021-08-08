Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SEE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

Shares of SEE opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

