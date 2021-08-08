ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.0759 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $3,381.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,658,620 coins and its circulating supply is 36,975,009 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

