Scout Investments Inc. Sells 37,675 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,675 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,812,639.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 412,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,455,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,885 shares of company stock worth $13,268,793. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $81.54 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.51.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

