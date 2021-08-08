Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,356 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Healthcare Services Group worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

