Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $15.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

NYSE STNG opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $867.33 million, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.