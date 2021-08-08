Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Cut by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,302,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $102.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

