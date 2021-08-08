Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

