Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,274 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 8.7% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned about 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

