Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,895 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $50.52 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.88.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,475.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,436 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,225. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.