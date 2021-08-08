Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 21,431 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,431 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 113,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUR opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.76. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

