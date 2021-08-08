Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 96,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $248.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.69. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

