Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 52,015 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,015 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in Cars.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after buying an additional 412,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cars.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after buying an additional 28,571 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,405,000 after buying an additional 990,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,612,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE:CARS opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $895.12 million, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 2.34.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

