SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.44 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $939,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 506,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after buying an additional 79,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.