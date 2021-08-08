Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $80.00 at HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAGE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Shares of SAGE opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 811,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,045,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,977,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

