Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches Market Cap of $11.35 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and $3.61 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.98 or 0.00829928 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

