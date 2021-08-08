SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.30% from the stock’s previous close.

SFQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.72 ($20.84).

Shares of SFQ opened at €12.55 ($14.76) on Friday. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of €5.50 ($6.47) and a 12-month high of €14.49 ($17.05). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €12.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.35. The company has a market cap of $569.70 million and a PE ratio of 36.27.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

