Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. 1,538,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,110. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

